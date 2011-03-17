CALM Board of Trustees Welcomes Two New Members

Rosa Alvarado and Frankie Martinez are both active in the community

Rosa Alvarado and Frankie Martinez have joined the Board of Trustees for Child Abuse Listening and Mediation (CALM).

Alvarado has served on the board of the American Institute of Architects, Santa Barbara Chapter since 2005, and was president of the board in 2008.

She was also the 2008 AIASB president liaison to the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara. She has been an active member of the Santa Barbara Youth Mariachi, serving as their parent liaison for 2009-10.

Alvarado was also involved for many years with the Parents of Multiples group, handling treasurer duties in 1998.

Martinez is very involved in the Santa Barbara nonprofit community and has supported organizations such as Angels Foster Care and Court Appointed Special Advocates.

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children.

It continues to be the only non-profit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing, and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs. CALM offers children, families, and adults a safe, nonjudgmental, caring, and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well-being.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, click here or call 805.965.2376.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist.