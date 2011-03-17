Isla Vista Kicks Off ‘Stop Burglaries’ Campaign

A coalition of law enforcement, college students, landlords and businesses are joining forces to promote a simple message they hope will play a significant role in reducing burglaries in Isla Vista.

In 2010, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department’s Isla Vista Foot Patrol received nearly 300 reports of residential burglaries in Isla Vista alone. Of those cases, two-thirds involved an unlocked point of entry (i.e. unlocked doors and windows).

“Locking your doors and windows is the single most important act you can do to avoid being a victim of crime,” said Lt. Ray Vuillemainroy, who oversees the Foot Patrol. “We want to get that message out, but law enforcement can’t do it alone. That’s why were happy to be working with a wide collection of groups to accomplish this goal of educating the public.”

The UCSB Associated Students, UCSB administrative staff, Isla Vista business owners, Isla Vista property owners, 3rd District Supervisor Doreen Farr and others worked together to create a logo that is the centerpiece of the “Stop Burglaries in Isla Vista” campaign that kicked off last week.

The logo features a caricature of a masked burglar beneath a red circle and stripe that are surrounded by the message “Stop Burglaries in IV; Lock Doors and Windows.”

The UCSB Associated Students is supplying more than 75,000 logo stickers, which are being distributed to businesses throughout Isla Vista; the businesses have agreed to affix the stickers to to-go bags and cups to help spread the message.

The Associated Students also has sent every residence in Isla Vista a postcard with the logo and other crime prevention tips. The Isla Vista Property Owners Association has supplied more than 10,000 refrigerator magnets with the logo that are being handed out door to door.

The “Stop Burglaries in Isla Vista” campaign will continue through 2011, including next school year.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.