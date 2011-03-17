Junior League of Santa Barbara Hosting Spring Into Health Family Day

The Junior League of Santa Barbara is hosting a Spring Into Health Family Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, March 19 at Monroe Elementary School, 431 Flora Vista Drive in Santa Barbara.

This is a “Kids in the Kitchen” event during which all grade school children and families are invited to participate in a fun-filled day of healthy living in the Santa Barbara community. Events will include crafts, games, cooking classes, live entertainment, exercise demos, face painting, a free kids’ lunch from Silvergreens, resources for the entire family and prizes galore.

Free round-trip transportation will be provided from McKinley Elementary School, 350 Loma Alta Drive.

Each attendee will receive a Spring Into Health goodie bag along with a participation passport that can be redeemed for a special surprise at the end of the day. Volunteers who wish to help with the event and high school students who would like to earn community service can call Kimberly Coley at 805.689.7086 or the Junior League at 805.963.2704.

“In line with our current focus on providing leadership in improving youth literacy, this Spring Into Health/Kids in the Kitchen event will encourage better nutrition and also provide a practical application of literacy skills — reading and understanding a food package label and following a simple recipe,” Junior League President Kristi Horton said.

The Junior League of Santa Barbara is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist.