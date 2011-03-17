Learn More About Lynda.com at Business After Hours Mixer

If you have heard of lynda.com and would like to know more, the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Business After Hours Mixer from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23 at lynda.com, 6460 Via Real in Carpinteria.
A no-host bar will be featured, in addition to appetizers and an array of raffle prizes.
The cost is $5 for chamber members and guests, and $10 for nonmembers.
For more information, call 805.684.5479 x10 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
This is a great opportunity to find out what has made lynda.com one of the fastest-growing businesses along the South Coast.
— Pat Kistler is government relations director of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.