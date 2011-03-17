Learn More About Lynda.com at Business After Hours Mixer

Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the March 23 event

If you have heard of lynda.com and would like to know more, the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Business After Hours Mixer from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23 at lynda.com, 6460 Via Real in Carpinteria.

A no-host bar will be featured, in addition to appetizers and an array of raffle prizes.

The cost is $5 for chamber members and guests, and $10 for nonmembers.

For more information, call 805.684.5479 x10 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

This is a great opportunity to find out what has made lynda.com one of the fastest-growing businesses along the South Coast.

— Pat Kistler is government relations director of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.