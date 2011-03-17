Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 6:57 pm | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Business

Learn More About Lynda.com at Business After Hours Mixer

Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the March 23 event

By Pat Kistler for the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce | March 17, 2011 | 3:11 p.m.

If you have heard of lynda.com and would like to know more, the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Business After Hours Mixer from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23 at lynda.com, 6460 Via Real in Carpinteria.

A no-host bar will be featured, in addition to appetizers and an array of raffle prizes.

The cost is $5 for chamber members and guests, and $10 for nonmembers.

For more information, call 805.684.5479 x10 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

This is a great opportunity to find out what has made lynda.com one of the fastest-growing businesses along the South Coast.

— Pat Kistler is government relations director of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 