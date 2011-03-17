Montecito Family YMCA Offers Learn to Swim Week

Children ages 5 to 13 will be introduced to water safety skills

The 18th Annual Montecito Family YMCA SPLASH: Learn to Swim Week will take place at Ortega Pool, 640 N. Salsipuedes St., from March 28 through April 1.

Swimmers and non-swimmers ages 5 to 13 are invited to participate in a week of 30-minute swim and water safety lessons. Swim lesson start times will noon, 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The program is offered to the community for a low cost of $10 for the week. Participants will need to bring a towel, suit and sunscreen, and goggles if needed. Limited space available.

To register, call 805.969.3288 or visit the YMCA on or before March 25. Scholarships are available to qualified participants.

SPLASH: Learn to Swim Week is an introduction and orientation to swimming and water safety skills. Children will be introduced to various aquatic safety concepts, sun safety, boating safety, as well as the Character Counts! program. YMCA SPLASH: Learn to Swim Week is a collaboration project with the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.

— James Heidlebaugh represents the Montecito Family YMCA.