Oxnard Man Accused in Two Sexual Assaults in Isla Vista

DNA evidence leads sheriff's detectives to the 19-year-old suspect

By Drew Sugars for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | March 17, 2011 | 11:02 p.m.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives have arrested a man from Oxnard in a series of crimes last December including two sexual assaults.

Quincy Lamar Brown
On Dec. 4, sheriff’s deputies with the Isla Vista Foot Patrol responded to an apartment on the 6700 block of Sabado Tarde to investigate a report of two sexual assaults.

The occupants of the apartment told deputies that sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. that morning, a man had entered their apartment and sexually accosted an adult female who was sleeping in the unit’s living room. Immediately after the first incident, the man entered a bedroom in the same apartment and sexually assaulted another adult female in her bed.

The man left the room after the second victim awoke. He stole a set of car keys and a cell phone on his way out.

About 6:45 a.m. that morning, sheriff’s deputies responded to a separate call at another apartment complex on the same block (6700 Sabado Tarde) for a reported burglary. A person in an apartment unit told deputies that someone had entered the apartment and stolen a cell phone and a set of car keys. It was also learned that the person had used the car keys to steal a Ford F-150 pickup truck. The subject also had struck two parked vehicles while driving away. In both cases, the suspect gained entry to the apartments via an unlocked door.

In mid-December, a 16-year-old male was found in possession of the stolen pickup truck in Oxnard. Upon further investigation sheriff’s detectives linked the theft of the truck to 19-year-old Quincy Lamar Brown of Oxnard.

Brown provided a DNA sample that was submitted to the Department of Justice. Several weeks later, detectives were notified that Brown’s DNA matched a DNA sample taken from one of the female victims on Dec. 4, 2010.

On Thursday morning, detectives traveled to Oxnard with a warrant for the arrest of Brown. They contacted Brown near the intersection of West Vineyard Avenue and North Oxnard Boulevard in Oxnard and arrested him without incident.

Brown was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on Thursday afternoon on $1 million bail for the following charges: felony assault with intent to commit a sex offense during burglary, two counts felony residential burglary, two counts felony auto theft, and misdemeanor hit-and-run resulting in property damage.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

