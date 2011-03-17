Richard Merrifield Appointed to Goleta Water District Board

He's selected from among eight applicants to fill the seat vacated by Larry Mills

Richard Merrifield, the former director of environmental health for Santa Barbara County, has been appointed to the Goleta Water District Board of Directors, filling a post vacated by Larry Mills on Feb. 1.

Merrifield was selected from among eight highly qualified applicants.

“I am honored by the support of the Board of Directors, and I look forward to serving the Goleta community,” Merrifield said. “A reliable and healthful water supply is the most basic and essential of infrastructure needs. The Goleta Water District has a long history of providing quality water, promoting conservation and maintaining reasonable costs for our customer base.”

Board President Bill Rosen said the applicant pool was particularly strong.

“The board received a wide range of excellent and well-qualified applicants,” Rosen said. “I look forward to working with Mr. Merrifield, and I am confident that his demonstrated skills and experience in this community will benefit our customer base.”

Merrifield worked for Santa Barbara County’s Environmental Health Services for 34 years in a variety of areas, including oversight, plan checking and consultation regarding domestic water supply systems, wells and wastewater systems.

He received a bachelor’s degree with an emphasis in environmental health from California State University, Northridge.

Merrifield’s appointment is timely, as the Board of Directors will consider several important policy topics in the weeks and months ahead, including a study on customer rates, a Water Supply Management Plan and the district’s fiscal year 2011-12 budget.

The Goleta Water District serves water to about 85,000 people, including agricultural, residential, commercial industrial, and institutional customers.

— John McInnes is general manager of the Goleta Water District.