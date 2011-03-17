Santa Barbara Special Olympics Ready to Hoop It Up

The public is invited to Sunday's basketball tournament at UCSB

The 11th annual Santa Barbara Special Olympics Basketball Tournament is set for this Sunday, March 20, at the UCSB Events Center.

Four Santa Barbara Special Olympics teams will be joined by teams of athletes from Santa Maria, Lompoc, Simi Valley, Ventura, Santa Clarita and Tri Valley to compete and enjoy of the sport of basketball.

About 400 Special Olympics athletes, coaches and volunteers are expected to attend.

Opening ceremonies will begin at 9 a.m. with the parade of athletes. Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider will welcome athletes and kick off the tournament.

The public is invited to attend from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

— Stacey Schmidt is a sports and development intern for Special Olympics Santa Barbara.