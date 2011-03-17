Tractor-Trailer Crash Closes Highway 101 Exit for 4 Hours

The driver and a passenger are unhurt after the rig hits a railroad bridge

A tractor-trailer rig crashed into a railroad bridge Wednesday night, closing the Los Patos southbound off-ramp on Highway 101 for nearly four hours while the truck was recovered.

The men in the truck were not injured, and the bridge was deemed safe for railroad operations, according to the California Highway Patrol.

About 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, CHP received a call that a white tractor-trailer had crashed into a Union Pacific railroad bridge. The driver was identified as Alfred Trejo, 48, of Rancho Cucamonga, and the passenger as Brett Damico, 29, of Woodland Hills.

The rig was recovered and towed from the scene. The cause of the accident is unknown, but the CHP report states that no arrests were made.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.