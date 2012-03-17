Adorable Alpacas to be Center of Attention at Ventura County Fairgrounds

Free admission to International Alpaca Odyssey competition provides public with chance to meet the animals and breeders, and buy alpaca products

The International Alpaca Odyssey is returning to the Ventura County Fairgrounds at Seaside Park on March 24-25. Admission is free.

The International Alpaca Odyssey is an alpaca show that displays the best of the best. Many of the 35 alpaca breeders in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties will join with alpaca breeders from all over North America to see how their breeding stock competes on an international level with international judges. The show is the only competition in North America that distinguishes between commercial processing and the cottage industry, an important factor for today’s market.

This is an opportunity to see some of the most beautiful alpacas in North America up close, meet the breeders, touch the alpacas, and buy some of the finest garments and other products made with alpaca fiber.

The free event is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 24 and 25 at Seaside Park at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd. in Ventura.

Click here for more information on the International Alpaca Odyssey, or call Kay Rodriguez at 775.530.1700.

— Hayley Firestone Jessup is the owner of Alpacas at West Ranch in Los Olivos and represents the International Alpaca Odyssey.