Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 9:30 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Adorable Alpacas to be Center of Attention at Ventura County Fairgrounds

Free admission to International Alpaca Odyssey competition provides public with chance to meet the animals and breeders, and buy alpaca products

By Hayley Firestone Jessup for the International Alpaca Odyssey | March 17, 2012 | 4:51 a.m.

The International Alpaca Odyssey is returning to the Ventura County Fairgrounds at Seaside Park on March 24-25. Admission is free.

Hayley Firestone Jessup and Manchu's Hawk, the blue ribbon-winning competitors from a 2011 International Alpaca Odyssey halter class at the Ventura County Showgrounds.
Hayley Firestone Jessup and Manchu’s Hawk, the blue ribbon-winning competitors from a 2011 International Alpaca Odyssey halter class at the Ventura County Showgrounds. (Jessup family photo)

The International Alpaca Odyssey is an alpaca show that displays the best of the best. Many of the 35 alpaca breeders in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties will join with alpaca breeders from all over North America to see how their breeding stock competes on an international level with international judges. The show is the only competition in North America that distinguishes between commercial processing and the cottage industry, an important factor for today’s market.

This is an opportunity to see some of the most beautiful alpacas in North America up close, meet the breeders, touch the alpacas, and buy some of the finest garments and other products made with alpaca fiber.

The free event is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 24 and 25 at Seaside Park at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd. in Ventura.

Click here for more information on the International Alpaca Odyssey, or call Kay Rodriguez at 775.530.1700.

— Hayley Firestone Jessup is the owner of Alpacas at West Ranch in Los Olivos and represents the International Alpaca Odyssey.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 