Santa Barbara County Under Flood Advisory Until 9:15 a.m.

Widespread moderate to heavy rainfall was drenching Santa Barbara County on Saturday morning, with official rain gauges recording a quarter-inch to three-quarters of an inch of rainfall an hour. High winds are expected to follow the storm.

The National Weather Service extended a flood advisory through 9:15 a.m. Saturday. Authorities said low-lying roadways and intersections were at risk of ponding and advised motorists to use caution, especially if water covers the roadway.

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, gauges monitored by the county Public Works Department recorded 3.60 inches of rain at San Marcos Pass since the storm rolled in shortly after midnight Saturday. Tecolote Canyon west of Goleta recorded 3.40 inches of rain, with 3.17 inches at the Santa Barbara Fire Department’s Stanwood station in Sycamore Canyon, 2.42 inches at Refugio Pass, 2.36 inches on the Edison Trail above Carpinteria, 1.92 inches in downtown Santa Barbara, 1.72 inches on Maria Ygnacio ridge above Goleta, 1.38 inches at Montecito Water District headquarters, 1.14 inches on the Gaviota coast, .90 inches in Goleta and .81 inches in Carpinteria.

Showers are expected throughout the day Saturday with a thunderstorm or two possible, as well. A 60 percent chance of showers is forecast for Sunday with a 30 percent chance of rain Monday.

The weather service said Saturday’s high temperatures will be in the upper 50s with overnight lows in the 40s.

High winds are expected to be an added aggravation this weekend and a wind advisory is in effect on the South Coast until 9 p.m. Saturday.

Southwest to west winds are forecast to increase to 15 to 25 mph Saturday morning with gusts to 40 mph until late in the afternoon. Cold, west northwest wind of 15 to 20 mph is expected Saturday night, with gusts to 25 mph. Sunday also should be breezy, with a northwest wind between 15 and 20 mph, and 35 mph gusts.

Motorists are advised to use caution, especially on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass and on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast.

Offshore, a building west swell and large wind-whipped waves will generate a sharp increase in surf through the weekend, with the peak period Saturday night and Sunday. Officials say surf heights along the South Coast are expected to be 7 to 10 feet with local sets to 15 feet. North of Point Conception, surf heights could reach 15 to 20 feet.

The rough seas are likely to generate dangerous rip currents and surfers, swimmers and boaters are advised to use caution.

