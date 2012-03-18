Most Rain Moves On but High Wind, Surf Advisories to Linger Sunday in Santa Barbara County

Over 3 inches of rain recorded above Santa Barbara on Saturday as winter storm drenches South Coast

After storming in with a vengeance Saturday, the worst of the weekend’s winter weather will ease up on Sunday. High surf and wind advisories are in effect along Santa Barbara County’s South Coast.

Saturday’s storm dumped more than three inches of rain in the Santa Ynez Mountains above Santa Barbara, with the bulk of it falling before 9 a.m. As of midnight Saturday, El Deseo Ranch off East Camino Cielo above Montecito had recorded the most rainfall since the storm rolled in early Saturday: 4.12 inches.

During the same period, gauges monitored by the county Public Works Department recorded 3.78 inches of rain at San Marcos Pass, 3.59 inches at Tecolote Canyon west of Goleta, 3.29 inches at the Santa Barbara Fire Department’s Stanwood station in Sycamore Canyon, 2.87 inches on the Edison Trail above Carpinteria, 2.58 inches at Refugio Pass, 2 inches in downtown Santa Barbara, 1.84 inches on Maria Ygnacio Ridge above Goleta, 1.51 inches at Montecito Water District headquarters, 1.16 inches on the Gaviota coast, .95 inches in Carpinteria and .94 inches in Goleta.

The National Weather Service said showers are likely to continue Sunday with a possible thunderstorm or two, and even small hail. A chance of showers will persist through Monday morning, before giving way to sunny skies Monday afternoon.

Gusty, cold southwest to west wind of 15 to 25 mph is expected to redevelop Sunday, with 35 mph gusts possible. The weather service said a high wind advisory is in effect through 10 p.m. Sunday.

The wind is likely to be most powerful below canyons and passes, and motorists are advised to use caution, especially on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass and on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast.

Offshore, a building west swell and large wind-whipped waves will generate a sharp increase in surf through Sunday night. Officials say surf heights along the South Coast are expected to be 7 to 10 feet with local sets to 15 feet. North of Point Conception, surf heights could reach 15 to 20 feet.

The rough seas and gale-force conditions in the Santa Barbara Channel are likely to generate dangerous rip currents. A high surf advisory is in effect until 3 a.m. Monday, and surfers, swimmers and boaters are advised to use caution.

Daytime temperatures are expected to reach the mid-50s Sunday on the South Coast with overnight lows in the low 40s.

