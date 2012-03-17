Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 9:23 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Stranded Hikers Rescued from Cliff in Santa Barbara’s Mission Canyon

County firefighters, Search and Rescue Team use rope lift to pull two hikers to safety

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | March 17, 2012 | 1:56 p.m.

Three hikers were rescued after becoming stranded on a cliff above Seven Falls in Santa Barbara’s Mission Canyon on Friday. There were no injuries.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said a group of four hikers was headed to Inspiration Point from Tunnel Road in Mission Canyon on Friday afternoon when they missed the trail junction and instead began following Mission Creek toward the Seven Falls area.

After climbing up and over several of the falls, three of the hikers became stuck on a cliff, Sugars said. Following several unsuccessful attempts to get down, he said the three realized the risk of falling was too great to continue and one used a cell phone to call 9-1-1.

The sheriff’s all-volunteer Search and Rescue Team, county firefighters and U.S. Forest Service rangers were dispatched to the area. The fourth hiker went back down the canyon to lead rescuers to the scene.

While help was on their way, Sugars said, one of the stranded hikers was able to climb up to a trail above the cliff, where he waited to direct crews to his companions below. After reaching the area, he said, firefighters and the Search and Rescue team set up two rope systems to raise the remaining hikers up the cliff to safety.

None of the hikers was injured and they hiked out with emergency personnel to the Tunnel Road trailhead. A Sheriff’s Department news release did not identify the four, who were said to be from Ventura County.

Authorities advise hikers to be familiar with the trails they plan to use, carry a map and talk to others who have knowledge of the area before venturing out.

