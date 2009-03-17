Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 9:49 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
2 of Mexico’s Hottest Soccer Teams to Play at UCSB

Tickets on sale now for pro soccer's March 29 return to Santa Barbara

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 17, 2009 | 9:50 p.m.

Two storied sports franchises from south of the border will bring their distinct styles of soccer to UCSB for an exciting exhibition match March 29, with Club América facing off against Atlético Morelia. Club America is one of Mexico’s most popular teams, while Morelia has a fanatical following of fans both at home and throughout the Central Coast.

“Club America has a combination of 33 championships in their team history, of which 10 are Mexican league championships. Aside from being one of the most popular teams in Mexico, it is by far one of the most recognized in all of Latin America,” said Rudy Ybarra, president of Santa Barbara Soccer Entertainment Inc. “This event will bring out soccer fans of all ages and backgrounds — not just Spanish speakers — but fans who love the game and love watching great soccer.”

Ybarra, a surname synonymous with soccer in Santa Barbara, championed his organization and brought high-profile Mexican clubs to the South Coast as recently as 2006, when Cruz Azul of Mexico played the Los Angeles Galaxy of Major League Soccer in front of thousands of crazed fans at a packed Harder Stadium.

Santa Barbara Soccer Entertainment is a family organization with operations run by Rudy’s son, Marco, who aligns the focus in philanthropic efforts.

“Our goal is to stage and execute a professional match that this community has come to expect from SBSE,” he said. “However, we also know the importance of giving back, so a portion of all proceeds will go to the Santa Barbara Soccer Club Youth Scholarship Fund, which supports underprivileged soccer players with coaching and greater access to the game.”

Club América is currently coached by Jesus “Chucho” Ramirez, who coached and guided the Mexican Under-17 National team to the Under-17 World Championship in 2005 that was hosted in Peru.

Tomas Boy, who is referred to in Mexican soccer as “El Jefe” (“The Boss”), is the man directing the efforts of Atlético Morelia. Recognized as one of the best attacking players to every play in Mexico, Tomas defended the jersey of Tigres UANL and the Mexican National team for many years.

Tickets for the competition are on sale at local Santa Barbara stores including Aggressive Soccer, Xtreme Soccer, Guadalajara Market and the Arlington Theatre Ticket office. Click here to purchase tickets online or for more information on the game, tickets and the teams.

Santa Barbara Soccer Entertainment is a Hispanic-owned business that has been based in Santa Barbara for the past 18 years. SBSE connects corporate initiatives and consumer brands to the passionate fan base in both the United States and Mexico, with a focus on Spanish-speaking U.S. markets. Click here for more information.

Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

