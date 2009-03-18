Truck Driver Injured in Rollover on Milpas Onramp

A truck driver suffered a head injury and a broken wrist after losing control of his vehicle Wednesday morning on the northbound Highway 101 onramp at Milpas Street. Fire personnel used the Jaws of Life to remove him from the wreckage.

The California Highway Patrol said the incident occurred at 10:25 a.m. when driver Acosta Palacio Luis of Carpinteria entered the onramp, where witnesses said he accelerated at high speed. As he approached slower traffic ahead, Luis swerved into the grass and dirt median on the ramp, which caused him to lose control and the truck to roll over, the CHP said. He was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Based on a preliminary investigation, CHP officers said it appears Luis was not wearing a seat belt. According to the collision report, there was no evidence of alcohol being a factor in the wreck.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .