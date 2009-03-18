Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 9:43 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Truck Driver Injured in Rollover on Milpas Onramp

Witness say vehicle entered ramp at a high speed, swerved and rolled

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 18, 2009 | 4:28 p.m.

A truck driver suffered a head injury and a broken wrist after losing control of his vehicle Wednesday morning on the northbound Highway 101 onramp at Milpas Street. Fire personnel used the Jaws of Life to remove him from the wreckage.

The California Highway Patrol said the incident occurred at 10:25 a.m. when driver Acosta Palacio Luis of Carpinteria entered the onramp, where witnesses said he accelerated at high speed. As he approached slower traffic ahead, Luis swerved into the grass and dirt median on the ramp, which caused him to lose control and the truck to roll over, the CHP said. He was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Based on a preliminary investigation, CHP officers said it appears Luis was not wearing a seat belt. According to the collision report, there was no evidence of alcohol being a factor in the wreck.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 