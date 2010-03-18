Make It Work, Noozhawk Partner Up for Launch of T3

Make It Work Inc., the Neighborhood Computer Support company, has announced T-3: Today’s Tech Trends, a daily technology news source dedicated to reporting the day’s top three tech stories. T-3 will consist of both video and text-based content, and will officially launch Tuesday at the Make It Work Blog and on Noozhawk.

The T-3 video will be hosted by Jeremy Anticouni, Make It Work co-founder and chief technology officer, and host of two technology radio shows currently running on CBS Radio and Citadel Media, formerly ABC Radio Networks: Tech News, powered by Make It Work on KNX 1070 and Make It Work with Jeremy Anticouni on KSFO 560.

“T-3 seemed like the logical next step for us since we’re already knee-deep in technology news, day in and day out,” Anticouni said. “We’ve got the information and we want to share it.”

Content for T-3 focuses on consumer-based technology, aligning with Make It Work’s current client base and radio audience. T-3 will be available as an RSS feed, and will be syndicated to online communities everywhere.

“Our clients and radio audience don’t have time to keep up with every little thing happening in the tech industry, nor do they want to”, said Eric Greenspan, Make It Work co-founder and CEO. “Our goal with T-3 is to bring them what they want, in the format of their choice.”

Make It Work has partnered with Santa Barbara-based Noozhawk, the leading source for local Santa Barbara news, for the launch of T-3 syndication.

“We see the potential here as technology becomes a more central part of consumers’ daily lives,” said Noozhawk founder and publisher Bill Macfadyen. “Jeremy presents technology information in a way that everyone can understand and that is exactly what our readers are looking for.”

Look for T-3 on Noozhawk and the Make It Work Blog, beginning Tuesday.

— Ashley Smith is Make It Work Inc.‘s director of clever.