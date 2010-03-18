Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 8:24 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 

Public Invited to Gaviota Coast Planning Workshop

Saturday's daylong event will include informational tables, presentations and group discussions

By William Boyer | March 18, 2010 | 8:12 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr invites the public to a planning workshop regarding the Gaviota Coast, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Goleta Union School District offices, 401 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

The county and the Gaviota Coast Planning Advisory Committee are hosting the daylong workshop. Light refreshments will be served.

The facilitated meeting will feature informational tables to engage small-group discussions, with participants moving from one area to the next. In the afternoon, facilitators will report on issues and concerns discussed in the morning. The meeting will conclude with an open discussion and a question-and-answer session.

“The Gaviota Coast Plan presents an exciting chance to participate in planning for the future of this unique area of the county and California coast,” Farr said. “We appreciate the GavPAC’s commitment to provide this weekend forum to maximize public input.”

The meeting is part of the process for the county to develop a long-term land-use plan and policies for the Gaviota Coast. The public is encouraged to provide input on the issues, concerns and values important to them for the future of the Gaviota Coast.

In October 2009, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors established the GavPAC to advise the county during the development of a Gaviota Coast Plan. The GavPAC has held regular public meetings during the past five months to receive informational briefings in preparation for upcoming goal and policy development. Workshop discussions are an important part of the planning process, which is expected to be completed by 2014.

For more information about the workshop or the Gaviota Coast Plan project, click here or call 805.568.2057.

— William Boyer is the public information officer for Santa Barbara County.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 