Public Invited to Gaviota Coast Planning Workshop

Santa Barbara County Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr invites the public to a planning workshop regarding the Gaviota Coast, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Goleta Union School District offices, 401 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

The county and the Gaviota Coast Planning Advisory Committee are hosting the daylong workshop. Light refreshments will be served.

The facilitated meeting will feature informational tables to engage small-group discussions, with participants moving from one area to the next. In the afternoon, facilitators will report on issues and concerns discussed in the morning. The meeting will conclude with an open discussion and a question-and-answer session.

“The Gaviota Coast Plan presents an exciting chance to participate in planning for the future of this unique area of the county and California coast,” Farr said. “We appreciate the GavPAC’s commitment to provide this weekend forum to maximize public input.”

The meeting is part of the process for the county to develop a long-term land-use plan and policies for the Gaviota Coast. The public is encouraged to provide input on the issues, concerns and values important to them for the future of the Gaviota Coast.

In October 2009, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors established the GavPAC to advise the county during the development of a Gaviota Coast Plan. The GavPAC has held regular public meetings during the past five months to receive informational briefings in preparation for upcoming goal and policy development. Workshop discussions are an important part of the planning process, which is expected to be completed by 2014.

For more information about the workshop or the Gaviota Coast Plan project, click here or call 805.568.2057.

— William Boyer is the public information officer for Santa Barbara County.