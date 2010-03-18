Symphony Sponsors Community Writing Contest

Submissions for the competition, open to all ages, are due March 26

The Santa Barbara Symphony has announced a unique creative writing contest to celebrate Pulitzer Prize-winning American composer Joseph Schwantner and his musical composition Chasing Light ....

Contestants of all ages are asked to listen to Chasing Light ... on the Web and then create their own short story, poem (rhyming or nonrhyming) or essay. Submissions must be 2,000 words or fewer, and will be judged on content and creativity.

Click here to listen to Chasing Light ....

The first-place winner of the contest will be awarded a Santa Barbara Symphony concert ticket package, and the entry will be published in a local newspaper and the symphony’s April concert program book.

The Santa Barbara Symphony is one of just two California-based orchestras to perform Chasing Light .... It will be performed April 10-11 at The Granada.

All contest entries must be submitted with a signed and completed copy of the application form, which can be downloaded online. The deadline for submissions is 4 p.m. March 26. The first-place and honorable mention winners will be announced the week of April 5.

All entries can be sent to Santa Barbara Symphony, c/o Stephanie Miller, 1330 State St., Suite 102, Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist.