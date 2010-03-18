Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 8:23 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Two UCSB Students Arrested on Drug Charges

An investigation leads to the seizure of ecstasy and mushrooms

By Drew Sugars | March 18, 2010 | 8:45 p.m.

Nicklaus Horsma
Narcotics detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department have arrested two UCSB students after an investigation into sales of estasy in Isla Vista.

Based on information gathered during an investigation, detectives contacted Nicklaus Horsma, 19, in the 6600 block of Trigo Road in Isla Vista just before noon Wednesday.

Detectives found Horsma in possession of about 150 pills of ecstasy and LSD.

About the same time, detectives served a search warrant at Horsma’s residence in the 1000 block of El Embarcadero. At the home, Marco Rodriquez, 19, was inside and found to be in possession of a bag of psilocybin (mushrooms).

The search of the suspected dealer’s apartment also uncovered more than 400 pills of ecstasy and about two pounds of psilocybin (mushrooms), scales, packing materials and other items indicative to the sale of narcotics.

Marco Rodriquez
The drugs have an estimated street value of $10,000. About $1,000 in cash also was found on Horsma.

Horsma was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on $30,000 bail for possession of ecstasy for sales and transportation of ecstasy for sales.

Rodriguez was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on $10,000 bail for possession of a controlled substance.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 
