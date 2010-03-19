Tom Watson Kicks Off 23rd District Congressional Campaign

Speaking in Santa Barbara, the candidate tells supporters, 'I promise I will not waste your money'

With his experience in the military and business, Tom Watson says he has what it takes to be the next congressman for the 23rd District.

Flanked by supporters, family and friends at his campaign announcement Thursday at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort in Santa Barbara, Watson said if elected he would help cut government spending, encourage tax reform and job creation in the private sector, and keep an emphasis on national security.

“It’s simply immoral to burden future generations with debt they had no hand in creating,” he said.

A retired Navy officer and technology industry businessman, he said regular citizens need to take control of the government away from career politicians.

He spoke out against government spending, a hostile business climate and trepidation in national security policies, with an emphasis on responsible spending.

“I promise I will not waste your money,” Watson said.

Supporters spoke of his life experience and quality of character, saying he’s ready to give back again after many years of service.

He was joined by his wife, Leslie, and young son Tommy. The entire group sang “God Bless America” as a keyboardist played the melody.

