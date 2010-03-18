Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 8:29 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Westmont Observatory Open for Public Viewing

Gaze at stars, planets and more for free on Friday

By Scott Craig | March 18, 2010 | 4:49 p.m.

The new Westmont College observatory, which houses the powerful Keck Telescope, will be available for a free public viewing beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Viewers may catch a glimpse of Saturn and its rings after 9 p.m. After the sun goes down, the red surface of Mars may become visible as well.

Star gazers also may enjoy spying on several galaxies in Leo, Virgo and Coma Berenices. There will be several open clusters in the winter Milky Way in the constellations of Gemini, Auriga and Canis Major. A few globular clusters may become visible in the east later in the evening.

Members of the Astronomical Unit of the Santa Barbara Natural History Museum will bring their telescopes for visitors to look through.

The public viewings are held every third Friday of the month.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.

 
