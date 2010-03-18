Woodie Club Funds Automotive Tech Scholarship at SBCC

Santa Barbara club members will bring their vintage cars to campus Thursday to present a check for $1,000

The Santa Barbara Woodie Club will present a check for $1,000 to the Foundation for SBCC to fund a scholarship for SBCC students majoring in automotive service and technology.

Club members will meet on the West Campus at 4 p.m. Thursday with their restored vintage cars.

The Santa Barbara Woodie Club created the scholarship to help students in the community succeed in a field about which they are passionate. The purpose of the scholarship is to encourage SBCC automotive technology students who have financial need to complete their education and become professionals in their field.

The scholarship is available to all students meeting eligibility requirements, which consider a student’s motivation, financial need and academic achievement. It will be awarded to a student (to be determined) at the annual scholarship reception at SBCC on May 14.

The automotive service and technology program at SBCC prepares students for a career in the automotive repair industry. SBCC offers both a certificate of completion and an associate’s degree in the program.

The Santa Barbara Chapter of the National Woodie Club, led by president Bill Sampson, promotes interest in woodies, educate owners and the public on their history and beauty, and provides an association through which owners and enthusiasts may exchange information.

The 10th annual “Woodies at the Beach” car show, in which the chapter will host an all-day festival for enthusiasts and the public, is planned for later this year.

— Stefanie Davis is the marketing and communications manager for the Foundation for SBCC.