Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 6:32 pm | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Boys’ Tennis: Dos Pueblos Reigns in Mustangs

16-2 win over Stockdale a team effort

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | March 19, 2011 | 12:18 a.m.

Regardless of the schools we play, the Chargers take nothing for granted, particularly in the cold and windy conditions.

Down three starters to injury or illness and tired from Thursday’s match, the Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team regrouped and re-energized Friday to defeat the visiting Mustangs from Stockdale High School 16-2, improving to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in league.

Everyone contributed to the win, and the scores don’t indicate how tough some of the sets were. The wind favored no one, as we saw the balls swirl and fly everywhere on and off the courts.

On the upper courts, we were lucky that Richard Cheng did not blow away in his first-round match, which lasted nearly an hour. It was windier up there than on the lower courts.

In singles, Sean Handley and Jared Madison lost only three games each. In doubles, we made a clean sweep, and Matt Long partnered with two players, Peter Shao and David Chan, and lost only three games. Shao had to come out after two rounds, since he was battling the flu.

The Chargers head to Santa Barbara High School on Tuesday for their second Channel League match. Way to go, Chargers!

Dos Pueblos Singles

Sean Handley 3-0
Jared Madison 3-0
Richard Cheng 1-0
Greg Steigerwald 0-2

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Jake Roberts/Eric Katz 3-0
Matt Long/Peter Shao 2-0
Matt Long/ David Chan 1-0
Caleb Franzen/Ziyad Marcus 3-0

Stockdale Singles

Riley Hefferman 1-2
Charles Tamer 1-2
Matt Nisson 0-3

Stockdale Doubles

Preet Sheth/Kevin Chun 0-3
Byron Mui/Vansh Agrawal 0-3
Ariq Chowhurdy/Adwight Risbud 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 