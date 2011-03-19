Boys’ Tennis: Dos Pueblos Reigns in Mustangs

Regardless of the schools we play, the Chargers take nothing for granted, particularly in the cold and windy conditions.

Down three starters to injury or illness and tired from Thursday’s match, the Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team regrouped and re-energized Friday to defeat the visiting Mustangs from Stockdale High School 16-2, improving to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in league.

Everyone contributed to the win, and the scores don’t indicate how tough some of the sets were. The wind favored no one, as we saw the balls swirl and fly everywhere on and off the courts.

On the upper courts, we were lucky that Richard Cheng did not blow away in his first-round match, which lasted nearly an hour. It was windier up there than on the lower courts.

In singles, Sean Handley and Jared Madison lost only three games each. In doubles, we made a clean sweep, and Matt Long partnered with two players, Peter Shao and David Chan, and lost only three games. Shao had to come out after two rounds, since he was battling the flu.

The Chargers head to Santa Barbara High School on Tuesday for their second Channel League match. Way to go, Chargers!



Dos Pueblos Singles

Sean Handley 3-0

Jared Madison 3-0

Richard Cheng 1-0

Greg Steigerwald 0-2

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Jake Roberts/Eric Katz 3-0

Matt Long/Peter Shao 2-0

Matt Long/ David Chan 1-0

Caleb Franzen/Ziyad Marcus 3-0

Stockdale Singles

Riley Hefferman 1-2

Charles Tamer 1-2

Matt Nisson 0-3

Stockdale Doubles

Preet Sheth/Kevin Chun 0-3

Byron Mui/Vansh Agrawal 0-3

Ariq Chowhurdy/Adwight Risbud 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.