Man Arrested After Fatal Hit-and-Run on Highway 101 in Oxnard

Suspect is Tasered after leading police on a high-speed chase and attempting to run away after crashing into the center divider

A suspect was arrested Friday in Santa Barbara after police say he hit and killed a motorcyclist in Oxnard before leading officers on a high-speed chase.

The California Highway Patrol said an armed driver of a Ford F-350 truck fled the scene of the crash on northbound Highway 101 north of Del Norte Boulevard in Oxnard about 10:45 a.m.

CHP officer Jeremy Wayland said police chased the suspect traveling upwards of 90 mph when he started to swerve to avoid spike strips around the northbound El Capitan State Beach exit. In doing so, Wayland said, the suspect swerved into the center divider, hit a patrol car and nearly struck an officer who had to jump the barrier to avoid being hit.

Wayland said the suspect then ran from the scene across the southbound lanes until police caught him near the beach and Tasered him.

The suspect did not appear to be injured but was taken to Ventura County Medical Center to be examined, according to the CHP.

The incident remains under investigation, and the suspect’s name has not been released as police work to confirm his identify.

The No. 1 lane of northbound Highway 101 in Oxnard was closed, backing up traffic for miles.

