Northbound Lane of Highway 101 Closed at El Capitan
CHP reports law enforcement activity; it's unclear when the lane will reopen
By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews
| March 18, 2011 | 5:43 p.m.
The No. 1 (fast lane) on northbound Highway 101 at El Capitan in Santa Barbara is closed because of law enforcement area activity in the area, the CHP reported Friday afternoon.
There was no timetable on when it will be opened.
No further information was available. Check back with Noozhawk for updates.
— Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.