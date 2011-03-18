Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 6:38 pm | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

3 Hurt in Head-On Crash on Highway 101 Near Carpinteria

Ventura man arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and driving without a license

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | March 18, 2011 | 6:15 p.m.

Three people were injured and a man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after traveling the wrong way and crashing Thursday night on Highway 101 near Carpinteria, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Ventura resident Alfonso Robles-Contreras, 26, was arrested on suspicion of felony drunken driving and driving without a license. He sustained a broken leg and facial fractures, and CHP said he was receiving treatment at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

CHP was notified about 8:35 p.m. Thursday of a vehicle going the wrong way on northbound Highway 101 near the Casitas Pass Road off-ramp, and of a collision involving three cars that spanned several hundred feet.

A preliminary investigation found that while traveling the wrong way and allegedly in excess of 70 mph, Robles-Contreras reportedly sideswiped one car and hit two others as his Nissan hit the center divider and flipped several times, according to the CHP.

The passenger, Robles-Contreras’ brother, suffered cuts and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. He was later released.

Santa Barbara resident Jennifer Reams, 31, was driving a 2002 Lexus that was struck head-on. She was taken to Cottage Hospital with a broken leg and broken hip.

The others involved were not injured.

CHP said northbound Highway 101 was closed for about three hours for the investigation and cleanup.

Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 