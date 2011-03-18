3 Hurt in Head-On Crash on Highway 101 Near Carpinteria

Ventura man arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and driving without a license

Three people were injured and a man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after traveling the wrong way and crashing Thursday night on Highway 101 near Carpinteria, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Ventura resident Alfonso Robles-Contreras, 26, was arrested on suspicion of felony drunken driving and driving without a license. He sustained a broken leg and facial fractures, and CHP said he was receiving treatment at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

CHP was notified about 8:35 p.m. Thursday of a vehicle going the wrong way on northbound Highway 101 near the Casitas Pass Road off-ramp, and of a collision involving three cars that spanned several hundred feet.

A preliminary investigation found that while traveling the wrong way and allegedly in excess of 70 mph, Robles-Contreras reportedly sideswiped one car and hit two others as his Nissan hit the center divider and flipped several times, according to the CHP.

The passenger, Robles-Contreras’ brother, suffered cuts and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. He was later released.

Santa Barbara resident Jennifer Reams, 31, was driving a 2002 Lexus that was struck head-on. She was taken to Cottage Hospital with a broken leg and broken hip.

The others involved were not injured.

CHP said northbound Highway 101 was closed for about three hours for the investigation and cleanup.

— Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.