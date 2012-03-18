Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 9:15 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Louise Gaylord Wins a Los Angeles Book Festival Award for ‘Dark Lake’

Book's publisher accepts Mystery Category honors for latest novel in Allie Armington series

By Marissa DeCuir for Little Moose Press | updated logo | March 18, 2012 | 3:19 p.m.

[Noozhawk’s note: The publicist for Little Moose Press has re-submitted a previous news release to correct errors in the original.]

Louise Gaylord
Louise Gaylord

Santa Barbara author Louise Gaylord’s newest book, Dark Lake, has won a top honor from the Los Angeles Book Festival.

Ellen Reid, president of Beverly Hills-based Little Moose Press, which has published all of Gaylord’s books, accepted a top Mystery Category award on her behalf.

“We are so proud and honored,” Reid said of the award, which was presented at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.

Dark Lake, the fourth installment of Gaylord’s nationally acclaimed Allie Armington mystery series, was released late last year. The series includes Anacacho, Spa Deadly and Xs. It has been compared by critics to the Murder She Wrote TV series.

Gaylord also has written an insightful character study novel, Julia Fairchild, and the delightful Recipes from Camp Trillium.

Last month, she held a book signing for Dark Lake at Tecolote Book Shop in Montecito.

Little Moose Press has long been known for its award-winning fiction and nonfiction bestsellers. Gaylord’s Allie Armington mysteries series is among its premier offerings.

Click here for more information on Gaylord’s books.

— Marissa DeCuir of JKS Communications represents Little Moose Press.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]com. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 