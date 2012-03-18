Louise Gaylord Wins a Los Angeles Book Festival Award for ‘Dark Lake’

Book's publisher accepts Mystery Category honors for latest novel in Allie Armington series

[Noozhawk’s note: The publicist for Little Moose Press has re-submitted a previous news release to correct errors in the original.]

Santa Barbara author Louise Gaylord’s newest book, Dark Lake, has won a top honor from the Los Angeles Book Festival.

Ellen Reid, president of Beverly Hills-based Little Moose Press, which has published all of Gaylord’s books, accepted a top Mystery Category award on her behalf.

“We are so proud and honored,” Reid said of the award, which was presented at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.

Dark Lake, the fourth installment of Gaylord’s nationally acclaimed Allie Armington mystery series, was released late last year. The series includes Anacacho, Spa Deadly and Xs. It has been compared by critics to the Murder She Wrote TV series.

Gaylord also has written an insightful character study novel, Julia Fairchild, and the delightful Recipes from Camp Trillium.

Last month, she held a book signing for Dark Lake at Tecolote Book Shop in Montecito.

Little Moose Press has long been known for its award-winning fiction and nonfiction bestsellers. Gaylord’s Allie Armington mysteries series is among its premier offerings.

— Marissa DeCuir of JKS Communications represents Little Moose Press.