Local News

After Wet, Blustery Weekend, Santa Barbara County Gets an Even Break with Weather

In wake of storm, forecast calls for cooler conditions but sunny skies

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | March 18, 2012 | 5:14 p.m.

Santa Barbara County’s South Coast will see more consistent — but cooler — weather this week after several days of unsettled conditions.

The National Weather Service said Monday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and daytime temperatures in the upper 50s, with northwest wind between 5 and 15 mph. Overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s are expected.

The rest of the week should be more of the same but with daytime highs in the low to mid-60s. There is a slight chance of rain Saturday and Sunday.

Weather officials warned that remnant energy from the weekend’s high surf may continue to produce dangerous rip currents Monday.

Saturday’s storm dumped more than three inches of rain in the Santa Ynez Mountains above Santa Barbara. El Deseo Ranch off East Camino Cielo above Montecito recorded more than 4 inches, the highest rainfall total in the county.

The storm was accompanied by gusty, cold wind as well as a large offshore swell and wind-whipped high waves.

