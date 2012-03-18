Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 9:14 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: The Middle Ages Are, Like, So Yesterday

From the plague era to plantar fasciitis, there's been a real Renaissance of epiphanies ... at La Colina Junior High

By Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | @lesliedinaberg | March 18, 2012 | 4:01 p.m.

She: The Middle Ages rocked.

Z: We’re doing this? OK. I think Victorian England was the bomb. Boo-yah!

She: No. I mean the “Walk Through the Middles Ages” at La Colina Junior High School. Koss’ social studies class project to bring history to life.

Z: Oh. Good. ‘Cause honestly, I got nothing on Victorian England. I think I was confusing it with Victoria’s Secret.

She: There were 240 kids manning 60 different tents, each dressed up in the costume of some society from the Middle Ages. They painted backdrops, created props, and wrote skits to tell some story from their place and time.

Z: Lovely and all, but I was disappointed that there wasn’t more plague.

She: Did you not see the “Ring Around the Rosie” booth, with the girls all in black?

Z: Sure, but you can never have too much plague. More plague! More plague!

She: Seriously?

Z: What? Too soon?

She: I think I was most impressed by the fact that it seemed like there was very little parental involvement. It looked like the kids truly did all paint their own backdrops, and write their own skits.

Z: Yeah, but I’m guessing not too many of them made their own costumes.

She: But only because they don’t learn sewing any more, like we did.

Z: I’m sure I still have that jeans backpack I made at La Colina somewhere around here.

She: I talked to a few girls who said they shopped for their own costumes at a thrift store, but otherwise you’re probably right. Can you imagine letting Koss and his pals loose in a thrift shop?

Z: They’d be playing broken VCR dodge ball in 30 seconds flat.

She: Totally. If it weren’t for Koss’ friend’s supermom, they wouldn’t have had anything to wear.

Z: Naked seems very Middle Ages to me. Might have been more authentic. And perfect for junior high school.

She: Did you see the kid who shaved his head into a monk’s cap? That’s commitment.

Z: I bet he had help with that costume. The circle was perfect. I wonder if I could do that to my own head with a protractor? Could be a new look for me.

She: And I’m sure there was plenty of parental schlepping of supplies and kids around, but the whole thing still felt very student produced.

Z: Which I liked. But which also seemed unfair to the boys.

She: That is so sexist and so true. Seventh-grade boys are spazzy. I’m impressed that not all of their backdrops were just blacked out messes of spilled paint and basketball impressions.

Z: If they’d all done skits about the plague, a black backdrop would have been perfect. More plague!

She: One of the sassier kids suggested that they turn the whole thing into a real walk through the middle ages, with the parents in the booths telling stories about sore knees and what a pain in the neck their teenagers are. Then the kids walk through to be embarrassed by their parents and ask to borrow the car.

Z: Sounds more like mock through the middle ages than walk through the Middle Ages.

She: Exactly. Maybe that’s the social studies project at San Marcos.

Z: And the plague is replaced by hair loss, waist gain and plantar fasciitis. More plague!

She: Yes, dear.

— Share your middle-aged — or Middle Ages — thoughts with She and Z by emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). And follow them on Twitter: @lesliedinaberg. Click here for previous She Said, Z Said columns.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 