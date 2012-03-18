Controversial Memoir ‘Son of Hamas’ Coming to the Big Screen

The adaptation of The New York Times best-selling memoir, written by Yousef with reporter Ron Brackin , will focus on the heroic and chilling journey of Yousef, aka “The Green Prince,” who saved countless lives on both sides of the conflict, while keeping his father from being assassinated by Israeli and Palestinian forces. The emotional and dramatic triangle includes the young spy Yousef, his Israeli handler from the Shin Bet (the domestic Israeli intelligence agency) and Yousef’s father, the spiritual leader of Hamas who operated in the top echelons of the Palestinian political and military wings.

“This is a story that is burning to be told,” said Cohen. “It’s a story about the power of love to heal ancient wounds. It’s not a Palestinian, an Israeli or even a Christian story, but a deeply human tale of espionage, betrayal and redemption that I am honored to bring to life on the big screen.”

