‘Last Summer On Earth Tour’ with Barenaked Ladies, Ben Folds Five, Guster Coming to Santa Barbara

Rolling Stone called it “one of the 10 hottest summer package tours of 2012,” and Entertainment Weekly spotlighted it on its “2012 Summer Must List.” We’re talking, of course, about the Barenaked Ladies’ uber?successful “Last Summer On Earth,” a rollicking roadshow that tore through more than 30 arenas and amphitheaters during its near?sold?out run.

Back by popular demand, this year’s lineup sees the multiplatinum?selling Ladies joined by Ben Folds Five and Guster for a hot?ticket?tour set to kick off June 17 at the Verizon Theatre in Dallas. The “Last Summer On Earth 2013” will hit 30 arenas and amphitheaters across the country, including the Santa Barbara Bowl at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 22. Tickets will go on sale at noon this Saturday.

Fan club?only pre?sales tickets started Monday (click here for information), followed by a public sale Friday at Ticketmaster.com and Livenation.com.

As an added bonus, those who purchase tickets for “The Last Summer On Earth” will receive a voucher for a download of the Barenaked Ladies’ much?anticipated new album to be released June 4 on Vanguard Records, featuring the single “Boomerang.” Barenaked Ladies, Ben Folds and Ryan Miller from Guster shot a video announcing the tour, which Rolling Stone debuted Monday. Click here to view it.

It’ll be a busy summer for the Barenaked Ladies (guitarist/vocalist Ed Robertson, bassist/vocalist Jim Creeggan, keyboardist/vocalist Kevin Hearn and drummer/vocalist Tyler Stewart), who are celebrating their 25th anniversary with the release of a brand?new studio album (their 12th, for those keeping count) and their first for new label Vanguard Records. The band is putting the finishing touches on the album, which was recorded in Toronto with producers Gavin Brown (The Tragically Hip, Metric), Howie Beck (Feist, Josh Rouse) and Mark Endert (Maroon 5, Train).

Over the course of the past 23 years, Barenaked Ladies have amassed an international fanbase whose members number in the millions. Their plethora of career highlights includes eight Juno Awards and multiple Grammy nominations, more than 14 million albums sold worldwide and a series of hit singles, including No. 1 hit “One Week,” as well as “Pinch Me, “Brian Wilson,” “If I Had $1,000,000” and many more, along with the theme song for the hit CBS television series The Big Bang Theory.

Ben Folds Five is touring in support of The Sound of the Life of the Mind, the group’s first album of new music in 13 years. The groundbreaking pop trio of pianist Ben Folds, bassist Robert Sledge and drummer Darren Jessee launched in Chapel Hill, N.C., in ‘94 and released their debut album, Whatever and Ever Amen, in ‘97. A slice of pure pop perfection, the album introduced the ballad “Brick,” which broke the band commercially and sold more than 2 million copies worldwide. BF5 recorded its last album, ‘99’s The Unauthorized Biography of Reinhold Messner, which included the single “Army,” before disbanding in 2000. (The trio reunited for a one?off live performance of The Unauthorized Biography of Reinhold Messner on MySpace in 2008).



In 2011, the original three members of Ben Folds Five came together to record three new studio tracks for The Best Imitation of Myself: A Retrospective, a career-spanning anthology. The band’s magic rekindled in the new tracks, BF5 gave its first concert in more than a decade to a spellbound audience at New York’s Mountain Jam Festival on June 2, 2012. That inspired a short run of key U.S. summer festival dates, including Bonnaroo, Milwaukee Summerfest and Old St. Patrick’s Church Block Party in Chicago, which set up a massive comeback tour with dates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Japan.

Guster recently self?released Guster: Live Acoustic, a collection of live recordings from their 2012 acoustic tour. It’s been eight years since Guster released a proper live album — 2004’s Guster On Ice — and two years since their last studio album, Easy Wonderful. The 16 tracks from Live Acoustic are a musical tribute to the varied faces and places that made last year’s travels one of the most remarkable in Guster’s impressive career.

Guster began in a dorm room at Tufts University and has released six studio albums in the last two decades — Parachute (1993), Goldfly (1998), Lost and Gone Forever (1999), Keep It Together (2003), Ganging Up On the Sun (2006) and Easy Wonderful (2010). Known to open up for themselves in disguise as psychedelic rockers “Trippin’ Balls” and as Christian Southern Rock outfit “The Peace Soldiers,” Guster has also shared the stage with the Boston Pops Symphony Orchestra and the Colorado Symphony in recent years. Singer Ryan Miller has branched out into scoring films, including 2012’s beloved Sundance standout Safety Not Guaranteed. Bandmate Adam Gardner has started his own nonprofit called Reverb, which works with bands, artists, and venues to reduce the music industries environmental footprint.

Additional info and dates on the “Last Summer On Earth” tour will be announced in the coming weeks.

Don’t miss your chance to attend the Last Summer On Earth Tour with Barenaked Ladies, Ben Folds Five and Guster at the Santa Barbara Bowl on June 22, plus special guest. Tickets range from $38 to $77, plus applicable service charges. The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St.

Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including the Arlington Theatre, the Santa Barbara Bowl box office and Walmart. To charge by phone, call 800.745.3000, or click here to order online.

— Jesse Lee Weiss represents Nederlander Concerts.