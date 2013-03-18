Caltrans Completes Highway 154 Paving Project Near Los Olivos

Caltrans has completed a paving operation on Highway 154 from the Highway 101/154 interchange (north of Buellton) to the intersection of Baseline Avenue and Edison Street.

The contractor for this $2.1 million repaving project was Granite Construction of Santa Barbara.

Caltrans wishes to thank the public for their patience during this project, which will ensure a smooth, comfortable ride for motorists and cyclists.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, click here or call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.549.3318.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.