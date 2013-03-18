Cruise Ship Hospitality Volunteers Needed in Santa Barbara

Volunteers are needed for cruise ship hospitality over the next few months.

It will take about 25 volunteers per cruise ship visit to offer free information to passengers and crew about what there is to do and see in Santa Barbara during their approximate eight hours here.

Eleven cruise ships are scheduled to make port in the next few months, most will arrive on Tuesdays starting on April 2.

“Enthusiastic volunteers are integral in sharing their passion and knowledge of our city,” volunteer coordinator Georgette Friedman said. “Our goal is to assist in making the passengers’ time in Santa Barbara a memorable and unique experience, as we want them to come back and visit our city in the future.”

There will be three three-hour volunteer shifts per cruise ship. The Santa Barbara Cruise Ship Program is a joint effort between the City of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department, the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization, the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce and the Santa Barbara Conference & Visitors Bureau.

For more information, email Friedman at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Georgette Friedman is the operations and sales manager for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.