Houghton College Choir’s West Coast Tour to Stop in Santa Barbara

By Marshall Green for Houghton College | March 19, 2013 | 12:25 a.m.

The Houghton College Choir will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27 at First Congregational Church in Santa Barbara.

This performance is free and open to the public.

The Houghton College Choir is including the aforementioned performance among others during their 2013 West Coast concert tour, which will be touring through Arizona, California, Colorado and New Mexico.

The Houghton College Choir is widely acclaimed for its artistry and sensitivity, and embraces a diverse range of music, from the Renaissance mass setting to the baroque motet and African-American spiritual.

Experts have stated that:

“It is a rarity to hear a college choir that sings with compelling honesty in addition to beautiful sound. The Houghton College Choir brings much real life and passion to its artistry in every performance it sings.” — James Jordan, Westminster College Choir

“One of the premier college choirs in the United States,” which “sets the standard for high-quality choral artistry.” — Justin Smith, LCOB USA

“Projects the spirit of dedication to excellence in the choral art, firmly rooted in spiritual expression.” — Dr. Rene Clausen, Concordia Choir

This year’s tour will also host the 2013 Sacred Honor Choirs, comprised of talented high school singers from across the region, who are privileged to join with the Houghton College Choir in concert. Click here for a complete schedule of events and information.

Since its foundation in 1931, the Houghton College Choir has upheld its mission and brought its song to America’s most prestigious halls and churches of all denominations, including the Lincoln Center in Manhattan, the Cathedral of St. Joseph’s in Hartford, Heinz Memorial Chapel in Pittsburgh, the Basilica of St. Mary’s in Minneapolis and the Church of the Holy Trinity at Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia.

The Houghton College Choir has been invited to sing for state and divisional American Choral Directors Association and the National Association of Music Education conventions, including a special invitation to the 2010 Inaugural NYACDA Fall Conference & 2009 MENC Eastern Division Convention in Providence, RI.

Additional performances include the United Nations, World Council of Churches and the Association of Evangelical’s National Convention. Choral-orchestral partners have included the Buffalo, Rochester & Southern Tier Symphony Orchestras.

In addition, the choir has performed in Austria, Czechoslovakia, Estonia, France, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, Spain, Korea and the former Soviet Union.

The choir is currently preparing for its debut performance at Carnegie Hall in New York, N.Y., set for March 2014.

— Marshall Green is a public relations specialist for Houghton College.

