Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 9:57 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Law Enforcement Joins Forces with Holdren’s Grill for Tip-a-Cop to Benefit Special Olympics

By Sara Spataro for Special Olympics Santa Barbara | March 18, 2013 | 11:28 p.m.

Join volunteer officers from all Santa Barbara County law enforcement agencies as they serve up a great meal at Holdren’s Grill in the Goleta Marketplace from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

All tips benefit Special Olympics athletes as they participate in sports programs and competition events.

For more than 20 years, South County law enforcement have conducted Tip-a-Cop fundraisers at area restaurants to support the mission of Special Olympics, a nonprofit organization providing year-round sports training and competition opportunities in 10 sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics Santa Barbara serves 425 local athletes who improve physical fitness, self-esteem and excel in sports training and competition in 10 sports.

Throughout the year, law enforcement officers volunteer to raise funds for Special Olympics, present medals to Special Olympics athletes, volunteer at events and are friends to local athletes.

“We are truly blessed in Santa Barbara County to have such outstanding programs with dedicated Special Olympics staff, athletes, parents and caregivers, and the support of many community-based organizations,” said Lt. Butch Arnoldi, South County director for the Torch Run and Tip-a-Cop, representing all law enforcement agencies.

Thanks to the generosity of the community and active law enforcement volunteers, there is no cost for children, teens or adults to participate in Special Olympics.

For more information or to volunteer as a coach or event planner, click here or call Spataro at 805.884.1516.

— Sara Spataro is the regional director for Special Olympics Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 