Law Enforcement Joins Forces with Holdren’s Grill for Tip-a-Cop to Benefit Special Olympics

Join volunteer officers from all Santa Barbara County law enforcement agencies as they serve up a great meal at Holdren’s Grill in the Goleta Marketplace from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

All tips benefit Special Olympics athletes as they participate in sports programs and competition events.

For more than 20 years, South County law enforcement have conducted Tip-a-Cop fundraisers at area restaurants to support the mission of Special Olympics, a nonprofit organization providing year-round sports training and competition opportunities in 10 sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics Santa Barbara serves 425 local athletes who improve physical fitness, self-esteem and excel in sports training and competition in 10 sports.

Throughout the year, law enforcement officers volunteer to raise funds for Special Olympics, present medals to Special Olympics athletes, volunteer at events and are friends to local athletes.

“We are truly blessed in Santa Barbara County to have such outstanding programs with dedicated Special Olympics staff, athletes, parents and caregivers, and the support of many community-based organizations,” said Lt. Butch Arnoldi, South County director for the Torch Run and Tip-a-Cop, representing all law enforcement agencies.

Thanks to the generosity of the community and active law enforcement volunteers, there is no cost for children, teens or adults to participate in Special Olympics.

For more information or to volunteer as a coach or event planner, click here or call Spataro at 805.884.1516.

— Sara Spataro is the regional director for Special Olympics Santa Barbara.