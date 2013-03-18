Monroe Elementary School Invites Community to Science Night

Monroe Elementary School will hold its annual Science Fair & Science Night: A Celebration of Discovery from 6 to 8 p.m. this Wednesday.

The school, at 431 Flora Vista Drive, welcomes the community to attend Science Night for “a celebration of discovery.” The event is free, and everyone is welcome!

Monroe students’ Science Fair projects will be on display in the cafeteria from 6 to 8 p.m. The Monroe PTA will be selling Giovanni’s Pizza and drinks from 6 to 7 p.m. in the library courtyard.

This event will feature exhibitors, including:

» Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit will bring telescopes, meteorites and more to share with students and parents.

» Sensational Pets will bring live animals and insects.

» UCSB Materials Research Group will bring hands-on activities to inspire inquiry into Materials Science related topics and emphasize the fascinating nature of science. Students and parents will explore the world of materials in different stations presented by MRL graduate students while learning about present and future applications.

» UCSB Molecular, Cellular & Developmental Biology will bring microscopes and some amazing model organisms.

» UCSB Nanosystem Research will bring a microscope and several activities for students to explore the nanosciences.

» Raytheon will bring an infrared camera.

» City of Santa Barbara Water Resources Division will bring information on water conservation and resources.

» Santa Barbara Robotics Club will bring robots that their students have made.

» Special science activities will be set up in the Monroe school garden from 6 to 7 p.m.

For more information, contact Cricket Wood at 805.886.3958 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Alison Jordan represents Monroe Elementary School.