Read ‘n Post Store Opens on Coast Village Road

After nearly a year in temporary quarters, the new Read ‘n Post store opened Monday in the Montecito Country Mart on Coast Village Road.

“We are very excited to be open in our new location,” owner/manager Jan Hendrickson said. “This is a perfect way to welcome the first week of spring.”

Read ‘n Post, a Santa Barbara-Montecito retail landmark for more than 30 years, lost its lease last April and has been housed in small, temporary quarters for several months.

“Over the next few weeks, we will operate on a ‘rough and ready’ basis, while we iron out any kinks associated with the new store,” Hendrickson said. “Later this spring we will have a grand reopening celebration and ribbon-cutting event.”

Read ‘n Post features the largest selection of magazines in the Santa Barbara area, as well as greeting cards, gifts and other items. Papyrus cards are a specialty of the store.

Current hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The store includes an official U.S. Post Office, which is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Both the store and post office will have longer hours after the grand reopening later in the spring.

Architect for the new Read ‘n Post was Al Winsor of Winsor Design Associates. Young Construction Company was the general contractor, and interior cabinetry in the store was built by Brothers of Industry. Tom Meilander of Prudential California Realty assisted in the search for a new Read ‘n Post location.

The new Read ‘n Post address is 1026 Coast Village Road, and the telephone number is 805.969.1148.