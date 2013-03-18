Rotary Club of Goleta Selects Local Students to Attend Leadership Camp

The Rotary Club of Goleta’s new-generation chair, Jay Wright, announced the names of six local high school students who have been chosen to attend this year’s RYLA Youth Leadership Training Camp.

Once a year the Rotary District 5240 selects students to attend the Rotary camp in Ojai. It is a four-day leadership program where students learn the value of leadership and communication skills. It is an intense four days of classes, that are taught by counselors in small-group settings.

Students learn how to empower themselves and others in an environment of trust and support from counselors, staff and other students. Included in the RYLA program are guest speakers who give motivational and inspirational presentations that are often filled with emotion including tears and laughter.

Students who would like to become involved in future RYLA Leadership Camps should email Wright at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

The club invites men and women in the community to join its dinner meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at the Elephant Bar Restaurant, 521 Firestone Road.

For more information, email president Paul Clayton at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or membership chair Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Click here to connect with the club on Facebook.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.