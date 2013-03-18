Rotary Clubs of Goleta Board Vintage Train Acoma

Over the weekend, members of the Rotary Club of Goleta and the Rotary Afternoon Club of Goleta and guests boarded the vintage 1937 train car Acoma for a round-trip train ride to San Luis Obispo.

Camaraderie is part of being a member of Rotary International. During the year, club members work on a variety of fundraising events to help serve the community’s needs.

Talks and planning are now in progress for the annual Easter Egg Hunt at Girsh Park on Saturday, March 30, and the pre-planning has begun for the annual Fireworks Event on the Fourth of July, also at Girsh Park.

Even on fun outings such as this train trip, the Rotary members were discussing the upcoming events.

If you would like to know more about Rotary International, you are invited to contact the following Rotary members: Cristine Lebon at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for more information about the Rotary Afternoon Club of Goleta and Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for the Rotary Club of Goleta dinner club. Click here to connect with the Rotary Club of Goleta on Facebook.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.