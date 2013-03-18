Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 10:15 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Clubs of Goleta Board Vintage Train Acoma

By Lynn Cederquist for the Rotary Club of Goleta | updated logo | March 18, 2013 | 2:16 p.m.

Over the weekend, members of the Rotary Club of Goleta and the Rotary Afternoon Club of Goleta and guests boarded the vintage 1937 train car Acoma for a round-trip train ride to San Luis Obispo.

Camaraderie is part of being a member of Rotary International. During the year, club members work on a variety of fundraising events to help serve the community’s needs.

Talks and planning are now in progress for the annual Easter Egg Hunt at Girsh Park on Saturday, March 30, and the pre-planning has begun for the annual Fireworks Event on the Fourth of July, also at Girsh Park.

Even on fun outings such as this train trip, the Rotary members were discussing the upcoming events.

If you would like to know more about Rotary International, you are invited to contact the following Rotary members: Cristine Lebon at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for more information about the Rotary Afternoon Club of Goleta and Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for the Rotary Club of Goleta dinner club. Click here to connect with the Rotary Club of Goleta on Facebook.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 