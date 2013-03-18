Sansum Diabetes Research Institute Appoints Rem Laan as Executive Director

The Sansum Diabetes Research Institute is pleased to announce the appointment of Rem Laan as executive director.

He will be responsible for the nonprofit organization’s strategic planning, operations, major gift development and cultivation of donor relationships.

Laan has extensive industry experience in the field of diabetes in the United States and globally. He comes to Sansum Diabetes from Roche Diagnostics, where he spent more than 10 years in successively responsible positions culminating in his role as vice president for external affairs in its North American Diabetes Care business.

Previously, Laan was director of marketing for Disetronic Medical Systems, a Swiss insulin pump manufacturer, for more than four years until it was acquired by Roche. He recently spent nearly six years with Roche in Mannheim, Germany, as a vice president of marketing for the Diabetes Care division.

During his tenure with Roche, he participated in developing ACCU-CHEK® 360° View, a blood glucose analysis system, and driving the adoption on a global basis of therapy adjustment based on pattern analysis. This simple but very effective approach for general practitioners treating patients with Type 2 diabetes is the subject of numerous clinical studies, several patents, and is being incorporated by organizations such as the International Diabetes Federation into their guidelines.

Laan also led Roche’s strategy development and implementation tactics with respect to artificial pancreas development. Roche Diabetes Care is a $46 billion enterprise and a major force in diabetes research worldwide. Roche Diabetes Care is the No. 1 blood glucose meter manufacturer and the No. 2 insulin pump manufacturer worldwide.

“I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to join a superbly talented, dedicated team and share my expertise with Sansum Diabetes Research Institute, an internationally acclaimed leader in the quest to prevent, treat and ultimately cure diabetes,” Laan said. “Together, we will continue the relentless pursuit of excellence in diabetes care established by Dr. William Sansum nearly 70 years ago.”

Laan’s professional background also includes his participation on several key industry advisory boards: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) Industry Partner Advisory Panel, American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE) Corporate Advisory Panel and the ENDO Society Corporate Liaison Board. He received his bachelor’s degree in economics from Carleton College and MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.

“This is an important time in the history of Sansum Diabetes Research Institute, as we recognize that our continued growth requires the stewardship of an Executive Director to take our Institute to the next level,” said Lois Jovanovi?, MD, MACE, chief scientific officer for the Institute. “Mr. Laan’s leadership will be instrumental in expanding our presence in the global diabetes arena and I look forward to collaborating with him.”

Ellen Goodstein, president of the Board of Trustees for Sansum Diabetes, said, “On behalf of the board and staff, I am delighted to welcome Mr. Laan to our organization. He embodies a rare combination of business acumen, the ability to communicate with physicians, scientists and industry professionals and displays extraordinary compassion for those afflicted with diabetes. He will be a great asset as we expand our efforts to raise sustainable funding for our work.”

— Sarah Ettman-Sterner is the director of communications for the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute.