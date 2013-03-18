Santa Barbara County Red Cross Hosting Superstorm Sandy Update

The American Red Cross serving Santa Barbara County will be hosting a SuperStorm Sandy Three Month Update & Local Response Effort reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Santa Barbara County office, 2707 State St.

The event is open to the public, and RSVPs are required. Please RSVP by calling Lindsay Grove at 805.679.6671.

The event will feature briefings by locally deployed volunteers and staff, shelter and preparedness simulations, as well as emergency food tastings. Wine from Barefoot Wines and appetizers from Fresco will be served.

Your Red Cross is here to assist in preparing you and the community for disasters. The reception will be an opportunity for Red Cross supporters and the public to hear lessons learned from the response, relief and recovery efforts from Hurricane Sandy. More than 60 trained Red Cross workers were sent from the Tri-County area to help with Superstorm Sandy, and the lessons they have learned will assist our communities — especially considering that our area is at high risk for earthquakes and wildfires.

Please join us in getting prepared.

— Jill Rode is the chief development officer for the American Red Cross.