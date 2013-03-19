Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 9:54 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Holding Town Hall Meeting to Address Northeast Neighborhood Issues

By Mark van de Kamp for the City of Santa Maria | March 19, 2013 | 12:17 a.m.

The City of Santa Maria will be holding a town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 26 at the Christian Family Church of God at 324 N. Suey Road in Santa Maria.

The meeting will address issues in the northeast neighborhoods of Santa Maria, bordered approximately by Broadway (Highway 135) to the west, Fesler Street to the south and the riverbed to the northeast.

The intent of the meeting is for city staff to hear from residents in the northeast section of the city about issues and/or concerns they may have in their neighborhoods. Additionally, staff will discuss progress on the city’s Northwest Action Plan, which was developed using community input following the October 2012 town hall meeting.

The city manager, police chief, code compliance officers and assorted city staff will be in attendance. This meeting will be conducted in both English and Spanish.

For more information, call Mark van de Kamp in the City Manager’s Office at 805.925.0951 x372.

— Mark van de Kamp represents the City of Santa Maria.

 

