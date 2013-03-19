‘Smart Mobile Technology for the Busy Professional’ Focus of IMA Chapter Dinner Meeting

Institute of Management Accountants-Santa Barbara Chapter announces its April dinner meeting, “From Toys to Tools: Smart Mobile Technology for the Busy Professional,” on April 10.

Join the Santa Barbara Chapter of the Institute of Management Accountants for a fun and informative presentation by local information technology expert Jason Alexander of Anchor Point on everything you need to know about “Mobile Technology for the Busy Professional,” with Q&A session.

Alexander is a gadget-loving technology expert with many years of experience in the enterprise environment. He regularly trains his Anchor Point partners on how to better utilize their iOS devices in the workplace.

He and his wife are both Westmont College graduates who live in — and love — Santa Barbara.

The meeting cost is $25; earn 1 CPE. It will be held at the Marmalade Café, 3825 State St., with networking and registration from 5:30 to 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. and the presentation at 6:30 p.m.

RSVP by April 3 to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Seating is limited. Click here for more information.

— Dana Dunaway represents the Institute of Management Accountants-Santa Barbara Chapter.