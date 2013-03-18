Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 10:11 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Water Action Plan the First of Its Kind in UC System

By UCSB Office of Public Affairs | March 18, 2013 | 4:09 p.m.

A typical showerhead dispenses water at a rate of about 2.5 gallons per minute. On a large residential campus such as UC Santa Barbara, where most students profess to spending 10 minutes daily under the nozzle, that adds up to hundreds of thousands of gallons gone every day in showers alone.

Factor in toothbrushing and handwashing at sinks that typically run around two gallons per minute, and toilets that in some cases release as many as five gallons with every flush, and suddenly one’s morning regimen is a massive water-waster.

UCSB hopes to educate its campus community about such statistics and, more importantly, reduce consumption and waste, with its just-approved Water Action Plan. The detailed document is the first of its kind in the UC system and, to date, is among the most comprehensive plans nationwide for a university.

“UCSB’s Water Action Plan is a great step forward for conserving perhaps our most definitive resource in Southern California –– water,” said Bruce Tiffney, dean of the College of Creative Studies and co-chair of the Chancellor’s Sustainability Committee. “This far-sighted document details current usage and possible modes of usage reduction. It also provides estimates of economic costs and benefits; but in fact, these are almost inconsequential, as the question in water conservation is not ‘if,’ nor even ‘when,’ but rather ‘now.’ This plan will help UCSB and, by example, other academic institutions, move on this important resource now.”

The plan is the masterwork –– and master’s project –– of six graduate students at UCSB’s Bren School of Environmental Science and Management. Inspired by a UC Office of the President mandate that all 10 campuses create water conservation plans by 2014, Matthew O’Carroll and Katie Cole first proposed the effort one year ago. Shortly thereafter, Rebecca Dorsey, Dane Johnson, Briana Seapy and Jewel Snavely joined the collective endeavor that dovetailed perfectly with Bren’s eco-focused ethos.

“A lot of universities have climate action plans that, if you look historically over the last 10 years, have focused mostly on energy, rising energy prices and climate change. But now we’re seeing this shift into water,” Dorsey said. “We’re coming into an era of more water awareness –– especially in California –– and I think you’ll see more universities move from climate to water.”

The Bren-born project really got under way last summer, with a mass of data collection from sites across UCSB, including the “wet well,” where wastewater is collected, and the central pumping station that regulates water pressure campuswide. Their restroom audit took the team into every bathroom on campus to assess flush volumes and water flow in toilets, urinals, and faucet fixtures. They literally removed pipes and rerouted dozens of toilets into a bucket to measure gallons per flush.

The Bren group takes a campus “water tour” to assess current usage and facilities. (Dane Johnson photo)
The Bren group takes a campus “water tour” to assess current usage and facilities. (Dane Johnson photo)

Using their findings, and factoring in expected water rate increases and campus growth as reflected in UCSB’s Long Range Development Plan, the group projected out through 2028. Besides revealing current usage, their final document –– a long-term roadmap for water conservation –– makes myriad recommendations for immediate and future savings.

Among the must-do’s on the latter list, the students said, are restroom retrofits –– a relatively simple, low-cost remedy that could pay for itself, water-savings-wise, in just one year’s time –– to bring all toilets, faucets, and aerators up to public standards for efficiency. Also, optimizing operations across UCSB’s multiple cooling towers, which use chilled water to control temperature in rooms and buildings across campus, could achieve millions of gallons in water savings annually. Expanding the use of weather-based irrigation control could mitigate the estimated 3 million gallons of overwatering that occurs each year with timers and manual controls.

In addition to infrastructure improvements, the plan includes administrative recommendations, such as the adoption of real-time metering and the creation of a new staff position –– water manager. It also features outreach and education components, from implementing a campuswide water conservation education program, to incorporating conservation into academic curriculum.

“We laid out all the recommendations we felt were economically feasible, either now or in the future,” O’Carroll said. “Once we leave, we don’t know what the university will be faced with in terms of growth or whatever else may happen, but we accounted for everything that is known right now.”

“This is a living document,” Cole added. “We want it to be something the campus continues to come back to, and update, as technology advances and circumstances change. We see it as a roadmap. Some things here may not be feasible now, but we’ve laid out the conditions for which they would be feasible. We don’t want this to collect dust. We want it to stay relevant.”

Considering that UCSB by 2011 had already bested a UCOP mandate to reduce potable water use 20 percent by 2020, it is perhaps not surprising that the campus –– a longtime leader in higher education sustainability circles –– is on a fast track to further reductions. If it continues its efforts apace, and implements the recommendations of the Water Action Plan, the report states, UCSB “should be able to reduce total potable water use by an additional 20 percent by 2028.”

“The Bren students have done a fantastic job developing this plan, which will serve as a template for other UC campuses to develop Water Action Plans of their own,” said Ron Cortez, associate vice chancellor for administrative services and co-chair of the Chancellor’s Sustainability Committee. “This speaks to the progressive nature of UCSB, not only in its ability to surpass California’s 20 percent water-use reduction mandate nine years in advance, but also in our ability to assist others as they strategize for future reductions, conservation, and education of their campus communities. UCSB has shown great leadership with this plan, and we are excited about the finished product.”

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 