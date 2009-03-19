Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 3:24 am | Sky Obscured 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Boys’ Tennis: Dos Pueblos Powers to Victory over Buena

Chargers improve to 5-1 record and 2-0 in Channel League play

By Liz Frech | March 19, 2009 | 8:30 p.m.

Dos Pueblos won its fifth match Thursday, a 15-3 victory over Buena. If that scores sounds familiar, it’s because it’s the third straight match the Chargers have won with the same tally.

In the second Channel League match of the season, the Chargers used 16 players to sweep doubles and take six sets in singles from the Bulldogs. The score does not indicate how tough some of the sets were. Those tough sets serve as valuable lessons to help us in the next match. The two sets that went to tiebreakers kept our attention. The players had to grind out point after point to snatch the win. Way to go, Eric Katz/Sean Simpson, and Taylor Howard/George Turvey. Team camaraderie and the mantra, “Sean is gnar gnar,” inspired everyone to play well.

Way to go Chargers!

With the win, the Chargers improve to 5-1 overall, 2-0 in league play. Dos Pueblos travels to Ojai on Monday to play Thacher School.

Dos Pueblos 15, Buena 3

Dos Pueblos Singles:
Sasha Gryaznov 1-0
Jake Roberts 0-2
Robert Laskin 2-0
Austin Cano 2-0
Jack Kessel 1-0
Sean Handley 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles:
Christian Edstrom/Malcolm Sutton 2-0
Eric Katz/Sean Simpson 2-0
John Kim/Peter Shao 2-0
Sean Simpson/Eric Zmolek 1-0
Peter Shao/Andy Silverstein 1-0
Taylor Howard/George Turvey 1-0

Buena Singles:
Kyle Tong 2-1
Peter Prudhomme 1-2
Brian Perrett 0-3

Buena Doubles:
Tyler Espinoza/Michael Huang 0-3
Noah Kilman/Michael Muldong 0-3
Loren Donald/Vince Luciani 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 