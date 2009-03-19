Boys’ Tennis: Dos Pueblos Powers to Victory over Buena

Dos Pueblos won its fifth match Thursday, a 15-3 victory over Buena. If that scores sounds familiar, it’s because it’s the third straight match the Chargers have won with the same tally.

In the second Channel League match of the season, the Chargers used 16 players to sweep doubles and take six sets in singles from the Bulldogs. The score does not indicate how tough some of the sets were. Those tough sets serve as valuable lessons to help us in the next match. The two sets that went to tiebreakers kept our attention. The players had to grind out point after point to snatch the win. Way to go, Eric Katz/Sean Simpson, and Taylor Howard/George Turvey. Team camaraderie and the mantra, “Sean is gnar gnar,” inspired everyone to play well.

Way to go Chargers!

With the win, the Chargers improve to 5-1 overall, 2-0 in league play. Dos Pueblos travels to Ojai on Monday to play Thacher School.

Dos Pueblos 15, Buena 3

Dos Pueblos Singles:

Sasha Gryaznov 1-0

Jake Roberts 0-2

Robert Laskin 2-0

Austin Cano 2-0

Jack Kessel 1-0

Sean Handley 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles:

Christian Edstrom/Malcolm Sutton 2-0

Eric Katz/Sean Simpson 2-0

John Kim/Peter Shao 2-0

Sean Simpson/Eric Zmolek 1-0

Peter Shao/Andy Silverstein 1-0

Taylor Howard/George Turvey 1-0

Buena Singles:

Kyle Tong 2-1

Peter Prudhomme 1-2

Brian Perrett 0-3

Buena Doubles:

Tyler Espinoza/Michael Huang 0-3

Noah Kilman/Michael Muldong 0-3

Loren Donald/Vince Luciani 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.