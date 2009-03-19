Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 3:16 am | Sky Obscured 58º

 
 
 
 

Jensen Guitar & Music Co.: Enjoy an Afternoon with Laurence Juber

By Michele Francisco | March 19, 2009 | 10:33 p.m.

Jensen Guitar & Music Co. will be presenting an Afternoon with Laurence Juber at 3 p.m. Monday at the Jensen MainStage at Jensen Music’s Electric Guitar shop, 2905 De la Vina St. The free event, co-sponsored by C.F. Martin & Co. Guitars, gives attendees the opportunity to listen to a world-famous guitarist in an intimate venue. Juber plans to play, discuss his music and signature model Martin guitar.

Juber has had a long and varied career as a soloist, composer, arranger and band member. As a member of Paul McCartney and Wings, he won a Grammy for Best Rock Instrumental. Voted No. 1 “Guitarist of the Year” by Fingerstyle Guitar Magazine, Juber is an accomplished musician with 12 critically acclaimed solo albums. Most recently, he wrote and produced with his wife, Hope, the musical, It’s the Housewives currently running in Los Angeles.

“We are pleased to have a musician of this caliber at the Jensen MainStage,” said Chris Jensen, owner and founder of Jensen Guitar & Music Co. “I look forward to seeing many of our local talent at the show.”

Jensen Guitar & Music Co. offers lessons, musical instruments, accessories, custom repairs and modifications on both acoustic and electric guitars, as well as other stringed instruments. The company has three stores: Santa Barbara Acoustic Shop, 2830 De la Vina St.; Santa Barbara Electric Shop and MainStage, 2905 De la Vina St.; and Santa Maria Shop, 1130 E. Clark Ave.

For more information, contact either Santa Barbara Jensen Guitar & Music Co. shop at 805.687.4027 or 805.563.3200.

Michele Francisco represents Jensen Guitar & Music Co..

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 