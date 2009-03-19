Jensen Guitar & Music Co.: Enjoy an Afternoon with Laurence Juber

Jensen Guitar & Music Co. will be presenting an Afternoon with Laurence Juber at 3 p.m. Monday at the Jensen MainStage at Jensen Music’s Electric Guitar shop, 2905 De la Vina St. The free event, co-sponsored by C.F. Martin & Co. Guitars, gives attendees the opportunity to listen to a world-famous guitarist in an intimate venue. Juber plans to play, discuss his music and signature model Martin guitar.

Juber has had a long and varied career as a soloist, composer, arranger and band member. As a member of Paul McCartney and Wings, he won a Grammy for Best Rock Instrumental. Voted No. 1 “Guitarist of the Year” by Fingerstyle Guitar Magazine, Juber is an accomplished musician with 12 critically acclaimed solo albums. Most recently, he wrote and produced with his wife, Hope, the musical, It’s the Housewives currently running in Los Angeles.

“We are pleased to have a musician of this caliber at the Jensen MainStage,” said Chris Jensen, owner and founder of Jensen Guitar & Music Co. “I look forward to seeing many of our local talent at the show.”

Jensen Guitar & Music Co. offers lessons, musical instruments, accessories, custom repairs and modifications on both acoustic and electric guitars, as well as other stringed instruments. The company has three stores: Santa Barbara Acoustic Shop, 2830 De la Vina St.; Santa Barbara Electric Shop and MainStage, 2905 De la Vina St.; and Santa Maria Shop, 1130 E. Clark Ave.

For more information, contact either Santa Barbara Jensen Guitar & Music Co. shop at 805.687.4027 or 805.563.3200.

Michele Francisco represents Jensen Guitar & Music Co..