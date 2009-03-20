Letter to the Editor: Why Are We Not Outraged by Homeless Murders?

I am really troubled about the 12 deaths of homeless people since the beginning of 2009. We know how some of them have died; however, two of them were murdered. There is absolutely nothing being done to bring justice to either one of the victims, Ross Stiles or Gregory Ghan. Now, some of you may think they are just homeless folks who won’t be missed. This is not something to be swept under the rug and forgotten. These men were human beings, someone’s son, brother or father. To dismiss this as though it did not happen is wrong. There are murderers out in our community and are you going to do something about it? Or will it have to happen to someone you know before you get enraged?
Nancy Ellen Kapp
Santa Barbara