Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Names Garufis to Board

Banker has been in Montecito Bank & Trust's top spot since 2006

By | March 18, 2009 | 8:25 p.m.

Janet Garufis, president and CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust has joined the board of directors of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Janet Garufis

Garufis began her banking career as a teller with then-Security Pacific National Bank more than 35 years ago and today is among a few top female executives in the regional banking industry. Garufis joined Montecito Bank & Trust in 2004 and was appointed to her current position in 2006.

She holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from California State University, Northridge, and is currently working to complete her doctorate from UCSB’s Gevirtz Graduate School of Education at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Garufis serves on the board of directors for the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce, Women’s Economic Ventures, Santa Barbara Symphony and Sansum Clinic. She is on the advisory board of Casa Pafica and the campaign committees for Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County and United Way of Santa Barbara County.

Established in 1962, the Scholarship Foundation inspires, encourages, and supports Santa Barbara County students in their pursuit of college, graduate and vocational education through financial aid advising and scholarships.

— Rebecca Anderson is development director at the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

