Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 3:26 am | Sky Obscured 58º

 
 
 
 

Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara Awards $65,000 to Future Leaders of America

The pooled fund's grant will help support education opportunities for Santa Barbara's Latino youth

By Angeles Arroyo | March 19, 2009 | 6:18 p.m.

Future Leaders of America was the proud recipient of a coveted and competitive grant award from the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara this week. Fund representatives Tish Gainey and Parm Williams presented a $65,000 check at the nonprofit organization’s board meeting Monday. Representatives from all area high schools, SBCC, Future Leaders of America executive director Angeles Arroyo and board members were on hand for the ceremony.

The mission of Future Leaders of America is to provide leadership training and educational experiences, and to promote the personal development of high school and college Latino youth, for the purpose of fostering a greater awareness and participation in their community.

The program instills in each participant a desire to attain a positive outlook, a college education, a clear sense of values, a high level of self esteem, the ability to make healthy choices, the ability to communicate effectively, a high level of personal integrity and responsibility, an appreciation of others with different values and ideas, and skills to work effectively with others.

The 400-member strong Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara pools its charitable dollars to assist local nonprofit organizations meeting critical community needs. Since its founding in 2004, the fund has awarded $2.2 million to 28 nonprofit groups in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria, with 97 percent of the funds going directly to programs helping local people. The fund awarded a record $725,000 at its annual luncheon last month.

The Future Leaders of America grant will be designated for the implementation of empowerment conferences and leadership training for Latino youth and their families, including a family leadership camp, youth summer leadership camp, a university seminar, a women’s conference, and for the purchase of a van to aid transportation needs for low-income participants.

Click here for more information on the Future Leaders of America. Click here for more information on the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara.

— Angeles Arroyo is executive director of the Future Leaders of America.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 