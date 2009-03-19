Woman’s Body Found on Beach Near Stearns Wharf

The body of a woman was discovered on West Beach between Stearns Wharf and the Santa Barbara Harbor on Thursday, and Santa Barbara police said the death appeared to be a suicide.

According to police Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte, a department spokesman, officers found the body washed up on the beach at 7:22 a.m. Thursday. Detectives say the woman, 46, resided in the 1000 block of Castillo Street, and they indicated the death to be an apparent suicide by drowning.

The name of the woman has not been released pending notification of kin.

